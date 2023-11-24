Mumbra police arrest man for murder, two juveniles abetted crime

Mumbra HT Image

The Mumbra police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a an 18-year-old youth over an old dispute between them, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Andul Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra. The deceased has been identified as Avesh Ayaz Shaikh, 18, who resided in the same locality.

Police said that the incident took place at Dongripada Hill in Mumbra on Sunday. Shaikh with help from two juveniles killed Avesh using sharp weapons. Avesh suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

A case was booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offense or giving false information to screen offender), and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra police station said, “Two juveniles were involved in the crime. Shaikh was produced in Court and remanded into police custody till November 24. We have issued notice to two juveniles.”