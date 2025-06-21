Mumbra train incident: HC suggests automatic doors to prevent overcrowding fatalities

MUMBAI: Eleven days after the Mumbra train incident in which at least five passengers died after falling from overcrowded local trains, the Bombay High Court on Friday termed the state of commuter safety on Mumbai’s suburban rail network “alarming” and recommended the installation of automatic doors to help prevent further fatalities. Thane, India. June 10, 2025: Local trains cross near section at Mumbra Railway Station, where four commuters lost their lives and nine others were injured on June 9, 2025, in Thane, India. The incident occurred when the commuters fell from a train heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Thane India. June 10, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

A division bench comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by daily commuter Yatin Jadhav, who highlighted the persistent dangers faced by passengers on the city’s lifeline. The court noted that approximately ten commuters die every day on Mumbai’s local trains, a statistic it said demanded urgent systemic intervention.

“The doors should not be left open. There should be automatic doors,” the bench observed. “We are not experts, but we are relying on their expertise to arrive at this suggestion.”

The petition, filed through senior advocate Rohan Shah and advocate Surabhi Prabhudesai, drew the court’s attention to the tragic June 9 incident, in which at least five passengers died and several were injured after falling from overcrowded trains between Mumbra and Diva stations on the Central line.

The bench criticised the pace of infrastructure upgrades by the state and rail authorities, observing that despite improvements, fatalities continue unabated. It directed concerned departments to file affidavits detailing the steps being taken to enhance passenger safety. This includes forming an expert committee to independently analyse recurring accidents on the suburban railways and propose preventive measures.

The court also ordered officials to take into account the petitioner’s suggestions and submit a status report within three weeks, including a clear timeline for implementing proposed safety enhancements.

Responding on behalf of the railway authorities, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the court that a “zero death mission” is underway. A high-level monitoring committee has already been constituted, and an additional multidisciplinary committee, led by the Senior Divisional Safety Officer of Central Railway, is investigating the June 9 incident to recommend targeted safety protocols.

Singh acknowledged the difficulty of executing large-scale upgrades on an active network, noting that most work—such as constructing boundary walls, fencing tracks, and shifting platform stalls to reduce congestion—must be carried out at night to avoid disrupting the city’s daily commute.

“The suburban railway is among the most economical and fastest modes of transport in Mumbai. While fatalities have decreased by 46% since 2009, last year alone saw 3,588 deaths. Our mission is zero death, and we are open to all suggestions in the public interest,” Singh told the court.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on July 14.