Murder accused arrested after 36 years on the run

MUMBAI: A murder accused who had been on the run for 36 years was finally arrested on Wednesday. Police officials said that the now 55-year-old individual had fled to Bahrain after allegedly committing the crime at the age of 19. HT Image

According to the police, the accused, who has been absconding for years, returned to Mumbai five years ago and had been staying in his family property - Igman Villa in Manikpur along with his wife and child after assuming a new identity -- Clement Fernandes.

Police officers said that the incident took place on November 30, 1988, when seven people killed a man out of a cable business rivalry. The victim was identified as Akbar Ali, a Navghar resident, who was returning home in the evening when the seven accused intercepted him and attacked him. Ali succumbed to the injuries after the accused dumped his body in mangroves in Vasai and fled from the spot.

The Manikpur police had then arrested six men who were in their twenties. After the murder, the accused identified as Clement Simon Lobo also known as Munna had fled to Bahrain. Raju Mane, senior police inspector of Manikpur police station said that they had received a tip-off from their informers that an accused who was wanted for murder was staying in the area. On investigation, the police found that Lobo was wanted in the murder committed 36 years ago. Mane said he had fled to Bahrain days after the murder and worked there as a cable technician.

“We searched the murder case file and found Lobo’s name in the list of absconding accused after which we arrested him,” said another police officer from Manikpur police station.

Lobo told the police that Ali was his business rival and they had frequent fights over poaching customers and the rivalry had led to the murder. The police have arrested him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further about his role in the murder.

The second police officer said that all other six accused arrested for Ali’s murder have been convicted by Thane sessions court and sentenced to life imprisonment.