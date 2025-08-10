Music composer Dony Hazarika’s mother dies in road crash

MUMBAI: A music composer’s mother died in an accident on Friday when their Uber collided with a crane between the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk and JVLR Signal in Vikhroli East. The police have booked the driver for alleged rash and negligent driving. Dony Hazarika, music composer, lost his mother to a fatal accident on Friday. (Facebook / @donyhazarika)

According to the police, the music composer, Dony Hazarika, 56, was taking a cab with his 77-year-old mother, Sultana, and her caretaker, Kadran Nisa. They were on their way to Thane from Hazarika’s studio in Goregaon when the driver rammed into a stationary crane parked without any signal or parking lights.

The police said that all of them were injured in the accident, but Sultana’s injuries were grave, and she was unable to speak after the accident. Hazarika rushed his mother to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund, but she was declared dead even before being admitted in. The caretaker too suffered serious fractures in her ribs.

The police have registered a case against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (acts that endanger life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).