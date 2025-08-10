Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Music composer Dony Hazarika’s mother dies in road crash

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:16 am IST

According to the police, the music composer, Dony Hazarika, 56, was taking a cab with his 77-year-old mother, Sultana, and her caretaker, Kadran Nisa. They were on their way to Thane from Hazarika’s studio in Goregaon when the driver rammed into a stationary crane parked without any signal or parking lights

MUMBAI: A music composer’s mother died in an accident on Friday when their Uber collided with a crane between the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk and JVLR Signal in Vikhroli East. The police have booked the driver for alleged rash and negligent driving.

Dony Hazarika, music composer, lost his mother to a fatal accident on Friday. (Facebook / @donyhazarika)
Dony Hazarika, music composer, lost his mother to a fatal accident on Friday. (Facebook / @donyhazarika)

According to the police, the music composer, Dony Hazarika, 56, was taking a cab with his 77-year-old mother, Sultana, and her caretaker, Kadran Nisa. They were on their way to Thane from Hazarika’s studio in Goregaon when the driver rammed into a stationary crane parked without any signal or parking lights.

The police said that all of them were injured in the accident, but Sultana’s injuries were grave, and she was unable to speak after the accident. Hazarika rushed his mother to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund, but she was declared dead even before being admitted in. The caretaker too suffered serious fractures in her ribs.

The police have registered a case against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (acts that endanger life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Music composer Dony Hazarika’s mother dies in road crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On