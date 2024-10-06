MVA an anti-development front: PM Modi

MUMBAI: Days ahead of the announcement of assembly polls in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sounded the poll bugle with two public rallies, the launch of several infrastructure projects and an onslaught on the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is expected to give a tough fight to the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the assembly polls. Thane, India - October 05, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ground breaking and benefit distribution ceremony of various projects at Kasarwadvali Ghodbunder Road in Thane. On this occasion the womens beneficiaries of Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana were felicitated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were present on this occasion. ,in Thanei,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, October 05, 2024. ( Praful ÊGangurde /HT Photo )

In full electoral mode, Modi called the Congress “the most dishonest and corrupt party of the country” and Thackeray’s party a “Congress ka chela” which was busy being sycophantic in its bid to develop a new vote bank. Alleging that the opposition would stop welfare schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojna if it came to power, he appealed to the people to keep the MVA miles away from power to ensure the “development” of the state.

After launching infrastructure projects and several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors worth ₹23,300 crore in Washim in Vidarbha, Modi inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects for Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai Metropolitan Region worth ₹32,800 crore at Walavalkar Maidan in Thane on Saturday. Significantly, Thane is the hometown of chief minister Shinde. He later flagged off the first phase of Metro 3 between Aarey JVLR and BKC and took a ride between BKC and Santacruz stations.

In a veiled attack on the Thackeray-led Sena, Modi said that the parties that went with the Congress got “destroyed”. “The parties that used to speak about nationalism are busy with appeasement,” he said. “We have brought in a bill to free the land encroached on by the Waqf Board, but the ‘Congress ke chele’ are busy opposing the steps to remove the encroachment. The Congress has started speaking about reintroducing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but its disciples have kept mum in their bid to develop a new vote bank. This is a new low in the deterioration of one’s ideology. These disciples of the Congress stand by it despite its insults to Veer Savarkar for years.”

Modi also attacked the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, calling it an “anti-development” front. “The Thackeray government stalled and opposed development projects during its two-and-a-half-year stint,” he said, holding out the example of Metro 3. The underground line was delayed, as the Thackeray-led government wanted the metro car shed to be moved out of Aarey Colony and to a salt pan land plot near Kanjurmarg. This was, however, opposed by the Centre, and the state-versus-Centre standoff led to the delay in building Metro 3.

The PM also alleged that the cost of the metro escalated by ₹14,000 crore because of the policies of the MVA government. “The Metro 3 work was launched when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of the state and 60% of the work was completed during his stint,” he said. “Soon after the MVA came to power, the metro line was stalled because of the ego of the then chief minister. It led to a cost escalation of ₹14,000 crore. Whose money was it? Was it not the money of Maharashtra and its people who pay taxes honestly?”

Modi said that the Mahayuti government had brought “development and investment” to the state. “Halting development work is the track record of the MVA combine,” he said. “They opposed the Atal Setu, stalled the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, scrapped irrigation projects meant for drought-prone areas. They would stop every developmental work in the state. Now it is time to stop these enemies of development from coming to power.”

Turning time and again to his favourite target, Modi said the Congress was the full package of loot and deceit. “They have been looting people, pushing youth to drug consumption, insulting women shamelessly,” he declared. “The Congress has been mentoring gangs of urban Naxals. The global powers who want to stop India from developing are getting support from the party. Dividing people and society is their agenda, and they want to come to power by dividing people. Even after witnessing a huge defeat, the Congress is dreaming of forming the government.”

Apart from inaugurating the first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 between BKC and Aarey JVLR, Modi laid the foundation stone for the elevated eastern freeway extension between Chheda Nagar and Anand Nagar in Thane worth ₹3,310 crore, the ₹12,200-crore Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project, Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) projects worth ₹2,550 crore and the new administrative building of the Thane Municipal Corporation which will cost around ₹700 crore. He also felicitated five of the thousands of beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, under which Thane district has seen a disbursement of ₹247 crore.

“The projects launched today are a very important boost for the infrastructure of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts,” said chief minister Eknath Shinde. “Mumbai Metro 3, the most sought-after project for Mumbai, has been rolled out because we came to power. Its second phase will be functional by March next year. These infrastructure projects will help these cities to transform.”

Slamming Modi for spreading hatred and creating division in the country, the opposition parties called him out. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Everyone knows who is spreading hatred and breaking the country for the last 10 years. Those who are inciting violence are being protected,” he said. While Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of NCP (SP) said that it is Modi and BJP that has divided parties and families.