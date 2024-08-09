MVA seat-sharing talks to focus on 134 seats lost in 2019, allies to retain 154 seats they won

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to continue with the broad framework for seat-sharing adopted during the Lok Sabha elections for the upcoming assembly elections as well. The three main parties in the alliance – Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) – will retain claim on the 154 seats they won in 2019 assembly elections, while the remaining 134 seats would be allocated based on discussions and negotiations. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar during an MVA joint press conference at YB Centre. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken during a meeting of MVA leaders at the Shiv Sena (UBT) headquarters Shivalay at Nariman Point on Wednesday. It was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT)’s former MP Vinayak Raut and leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve; NCP (SP)’s state president Jayant Patil and MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Rajesh Tope; and Congress’ state president Nana Patole, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and leader of opposition in legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.

“Like we did during the Lok Sabha elections, we will accept the claim of each party over those seats which they had won during the 2019 assembly poll. Although the NCP and the Shiv Sena have split in the interim, we will consider the constituencies won by the undivided parties as their seats,” said a leader.

In 2019, the MVA had won 154 seats, with Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress winning 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively. Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress will retain these seats, it has been decided. “Since most MLAs from the undivided Sena and NCP have joined the faction allied with the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) will need additional time to find and field new candidates, and this decision gives them a head start,” said the leader.

The focus of seat-sharing negotiations, thus, will be on the remaining 134 seats. “This will help to complete the task of seat-sharing in less time,” the leader quoted earlier said.

Another leader said there could be some interchange among the three parties for the 154 seats they had won in the last election, with the focus being on selecting winnable candidates. “We want to defeat the Mahayuti, so winnability of candidates would be the biggest criteria while exchanging assembly constituencies,” said the leader.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) gave up its claim on Kolhapur and Amaravati in favour of the Congress, which won both seats. That same flexibility would continue in the assembly polls, the leader added.

The MVA will kickstart its assembly poll campaign through a joint public meeting at the Shanmukhananda hall in Matunga on August 16. Key MVA leaders will also address a rally with Congress MP and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 20 at the MMRDA grounds to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.