MUMBAI: A day after its drubbing in the Maharashtra assembly elections, party leaders in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which included NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, said while they accept the results, they will seek more information and analyse the data of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), before commenting on any possible malpractice. MVA seeks EVM data; in self-introspection mode

On Sunday, Patole reached New Delhi to submit his report to the Congress leadership about the party’s poor performance. Before leaving he said, “The biggest question before us is how can they win with a bumper majority. People are the most important factor in a democracy and when they are saying this government is not of their choice then it seems like daal mein kuch kaala hai.” He added, after they analyse the EVM data, they will understand “how this magic took place”.

The same evening, in Karad, Satara district, Pawar expressed, “While the election results were not as expected, but it is the decision of the people. However, I have heard remarks by some of our colleagues on EVMs but I will not comment till I have more information.”

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who lost the polls from Karad South constituency, met Pawar, and asked the state leadership to call a meeting of all the candidates who lost the polls to understand the reason behind it. “I have requested the state president to convene a meeting of all the candidates as it is necessary to introspect and understand the causes and take necessary measures,” he said.

Taking her father’s train of thought, NCP working president Supriya Sule stated on ‘X’ that while she “respects and accepts the verdict with humility, this result leads to a moment for deep reflection and renewal.”

She underscored that it was time to “learn and rebuild with honesty, hard work and unshakable values we stand for – we are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose”.

Meanwhile, NCP president Ajit Pawar spoke to all the newly elected MLAs from the rival NCP (SP) and congratulated them. He also called the party’s candidates who could did not win. “We share a relationship with most of the NCP (SP) candidates though we are not with them; hence he made a courtesy call to all of them,” confirmed an NCP leader, adding that this move will also help them open up communication with them.