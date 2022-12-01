MVA to step up pressure on BJP over the issue of Guv Koshyari’s removal

Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), front of the main opposition parties, on Wednesday, decided to step up pressure on the BJP for removing govenor B S Koshyari for his remarks against Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj.

The MVA also decided to launch an offensive against the government in the ensuing winter session of state legislature, cornering it over various issues including the new industrial investment going to neighbouring states.

Leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress and smaller allies such as Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party participated in a strategy meeting of the opposition.

Prominent among those participated in the meeting were leader of opposition in the assembly Ajit Pawar, his counterpart in the upper house, Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, former home minister Dilip Walse Patil, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Koshyari is facing flak for his remarks that Shivaji was an icon from the past and now there are new icons from Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari. Following his remarks, there have been strong reactions and protests by opposition parties and Maratha outfits, asking the centre to recall him.

The BJP is wary of the reaction of Maratha community which is already unhappy after the Supreme Court set aside reservation given to Marathas in government jobs and education.

There have been speculations that Koshyari would be shifted in the next reshuffle of governors. Under these circumstances, the opposition has decided to put more pressure on the BJP-led government at the centre to recall Koshyari.

The opposition has raised the issue of identity of Maharashtra being attacked—right from insult to King Shivaji, a tallest icon of the state to new industries going to BJP-ruled Gujarat and blaming the ruling Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for the same. On Wednesday, tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha kicked up a new controversy by comparing King Shivaji’s escape from Mughal King Aurangzeb’s custody to chief minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Lodha was slammed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP.

“There are systematic attempts to suppress the voice of Maharashtra. The hatred towards Maharashtra is on the rise. The BJP leaders have been comparing rebel MLAs with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The ministers in the state government have been doing nothing in their respective departments. Industrial units are exiting from the state and the industrial minister is busy signing memorandum of understanding for the project brought in Maharashtra during our government,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

A leader who was part of the meeting said that not only during the winter session, but the attack against the state government will continue on the roads too. “We have decided to attack the state government on various issues, especially related to the farmers and people in Vidarabha during the winter session beginning from December 19. Besides this, attack against Maharashtra governor Koshyari will continue. We are firm on sacking the government for his remarks against Shivaji Maharaj. The MVA constituents will continue its protest to push the demand,” said a Congress leader.

An NCP leader said that the party will focus on the issues related to inflation, unemployment and agriculture. The minister said that the party has decided to corner the government on the border issue.

Ajit Pawar said that the MVA constituents have demanded to extend the duration of the winter session. “We will take on the state government on various issues. The government has failed to address the issues faced by the general public. The winter session needs to be extended to three weeks to address these issues,” he said.