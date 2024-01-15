close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Nagpada Police investigates alleged insect-infested food: Sample sent to FDA

Nagpada Police investigates alleged insect-infested food: Sample sent to FDA

ByManish K Pathak
Jan 15, 2024 06:04 AM IST

A visitor to Mumbai suffered from food poisoning after consuming insect-infested food from an online-ordered meal, leading to a hospital stay. Police plan to send a food sample for testing. Legal action may be taken against the restaurant.

Mumbai: A 35-year-old visitor from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, who came to Mumbai to visit Siddhivinayak temple, reportedly suffered from food poisoning after consuming insect-infested food from an online-ordered meal delivered by a Worli-based restaurant. Rajeev Shukla admitted to Nair Hospital for three days, alleges discovering a dead mouse and insects in his meal, leading to deteriorating health.

Shukla ordered the food on January 6, consumed it around 10:30pm, and experienced severe symptoms by January 9. Nagpada police, where Shukla filed a complaint, plans to send a food sample to the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for testing on Monday to verify the presence of insects.

Senior inspector Mahesh Thakur stated, “Once the report comes, we will take legal action against the owners and management of the hotel.” The concerned hotel’s area manager, noting proper food handling on their premises, awaits the investigation’s outcome. The FIR is yet to be registered in this case.

