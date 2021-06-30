Naseeruddin Shah and Dilip Kumar hospitalised, stable

Two veteran Bollywood actors — Dilip Kumar and Naseeruddin Shah — are undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital, Khar. Both were in stable condition, according to their doctors.

Shah was rushed to the hospital on Monday with complaints of chest pain. Sources from the hospital said he has a minor blockage in his heart. Doctors will conduct an angiography — a type of X-ray used to check blood vessels — on him Thursday. A decision on whether he will require an angioplasty, a procedure to open blocked coronary arteries caused by coronary artery disease, will be taken then.

“Once the angiography is done, we will be able to understand his health condition further,” said a doctor, who is part of a medical team providing him treatment.

Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night for the second time in a month after he complained of breathlessness. Like earlier, doctors treated Kumar for water accumulation in his lungs. In the beginning of June, the 98-year-old actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside lungs.

“We have pumped out the water from his lungs. He is fine now but kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) for observation,” said a doctor from the hospital.