National final of parent-child tag team foodie quiz set for Mumbai on December 15

Mumbai: The national final round of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2024, presented by Slurrp, will take place at the Holiday Inn, Mumbai on December 15. The pan-India tag-team championship, now in its third year, celebrates healthy eating as a family activity. New Delhi hosted one of the local rounds. HT Photo

The competition pairs students from grades 1 to 6 with their parents to explore healthy food knowledge, offering prizes worth over ₹2 lakhs. Building on its previous success, Season 3 has maintained its status as Asia's largest school food quiz, certified by both the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

The gastronomic competition began in October with all-India online preliminary rounds conducted via a digital platform, attracting more than 22,000 student registrations. Participants tackled questions spanning world cuisines, food science, nutrition, dietary practices, food sources, Ayurvedic foods, health, history and origins.

From the initial registrants, the top 100 parent-child teams from each of 10 clusters—New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Meerut, Kanpur and Dehradun—competed in local rounds. The winning team from each cluster earned an all-expenses-paid journey to Mumbai for the national grand finale.

Three additional teams, designated as "Lucky Losers", will join the cluster winners, creating a field of 12 pairs competing for top honours. Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and chief executive of HT Labs, will oversee the semi-finals as quizmaster, whilst Indian actor and chef Amrita Raichand will serve as celebrity quizmaster for the event.