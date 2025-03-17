Menu Explore
Navi Mum airport launch pushed to June

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Mar 17, 2025 06:52 AM IST

On December 29, following the successful landing of the first commercial flight at the under-construction airport, the NMIA CEO had stated that the facility would be inaugurated on April 17

NAVI MUMBAI: The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which was supposed to be inaugurated in April, will now be opened in June, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group which is constructing the airport, said on Sunday.

Gautam Adani (centre), chairman of the Adani group, visited the airport on Sunday.
Gautam Adani (centre), chairman of the Adani group, visited the airport on Sunday.

“A glimpse into India’s aviation future,” Adani said in a post of social media platform X on Sunday, sharing photos of his visit to the airport. “Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India!”

The Adani group chairman was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, son Jeet Adani and daughter-in-law Diva Adani. Arun Bansal, chief executive officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), and Captain BVJK Sharma, chief executive officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd were also part of the Adani-led team that reviewed progress of the airport.

On December 29, following the successful landing of the first commercial flight at the under-construction airport, the NMIA CEO had stated that the facility would be inaugurated on April 17 and operations would begin by mid-May. Vijay Singhal, vice-chairman and managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is developing the airport jointly with AAHL under a private public partnership had then said, “Operations will begin with domestic flights followed by international flights around six months later.”

With the launch date now pushed back by nearly two months, actual domestic flight and cargo operations are expected to begin only in July once security arrangements are in place. International flights are likely to start by the end of the year or early next year, said officials.

An NMIAL spokesperson confirmed that the airport would be inaugurated in June, but did not share any date for commencement of operations.

