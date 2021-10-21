Navi Mumbai civic body’s Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi set for Friday reopening

Navi Mumbai’s popular drama destination, Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi is all set to raise its curtains again on Friday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which owns it, has taken the decision following the orders of the State Government allowing opening of theatres and auditoriums.

NMMC has undertaken cleaning and sanitising work of the stage and audience area on a war footing to ensure that dramas and cultural programmes can restart at the theatre.

Following the first Covid wave, when the auditorium was shut, it was restarted earlier in January this year with a 50% occupancy limit. However, with Covid cases again rising, the auditorium was shut in April.

Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “With the state government permitting the opening of auditoriums and cases reducing in Navi Mumbai as well, we have decided to open the auditorium. We have advertised for applications from organisations and individuals for holding dramas, cultural programmes, musical shows and other entertainment events, meetings and conferences for the period October 22 to December 31.

“Now, Vishnudas Bhave auditorium is set to welcome the patrons with 50% occupancy. All care is being taken to ensure Covid norms, social distancing, sanitisation, etc. We will ensure that residents enjoy a safe environment.”

Welcoming the decision, Mohar Choudhary, a drama artiste, said, “The pandemic has affected us all and dramas will certainly help uplift the morale, quality of life and get people out of depression. We artistes simply cannot wait to go out and perform, and what better place than Vishnudas Bhave auditorium.”