Navi Mumbai civic body submits its first draft development plan to govt

NAVI MUMBAI: For the first time since it was established 33 years ago, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) submitted a development plan (DP) of the city to the state government on Friday. The plan lays emphasis on developing sports facilities, redevelopment of schools and buildings and reorganisation of public amenities. Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 14, 2023:Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Headquarters lit up with tricolor on the eve of 77th Independence Day celebration, at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

A total of 625 plot reservations were proposed in the draft DP which have now been reduced to 537 plots. This was done by de-reserving 88 plots, kept for playgrounds, schools, hospitals, gardens, community centres, parking and other such public amenities. The decision will result in a windfall for CIDCO, Navi Mumbai’s planning authority, as these plots will generate crores of rupees.

The draft development plan was published on August 10, 2022, under Section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act 1966 and more than 16,000 suggestions and objections were received.

“We formed a planning committee to address these concerns. The committee submitted its report to the NMMC administrator on February 16. Among the key changes proposed in the draft development plan is the optimisation of reserved plots. The total number of reservations has been reduced from 625 to 537,” NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said.

Narvekar added that the plan also aims to unlock the development potential of private lands in areas like Airoli, Digha, Ilathan, Borivali, Adivali, and Bhootvali by reserving plots for road networks and public facilities to boost overall development.

Welcoming this decision, former corporator and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Patkar said, “This is a right step as CIDCO had sold several of the reserved plots to developers who were now in a lurch for no fault of theirs. Even the High Court had ordered cancellation of the reservation in some cases.”

Patkar claimed, “Reservations had been forced unnecessarily in the DP by the ruling party in NMMC earlier to pressure the builder lobby. There are still 537 plots reserved which are enough for the social amenities.”

Not everyone is convinced though. Former MLA and BJP Navi Mumbai chief Sandeep Naik said, “The NMMC general body passed DP reserved public utility plots in every node of the city to ensure planned development. Unfortunately, CIDCO went ahead with their sale leading to mismanagement of the city.” He further added, “There were old reservations by CIDCO to which NMMC had added based on the present needs. With additional FSI being offered under the new UDCPR, even more of the social infrastructure is required as the population will increase.”

Refuting allegations of agenda behind the reservations, he said, “The plan was not just of the ruling party but approved by all. If anyone had objections, they should have spoken then. One wonders why the interest of the builder lobby is being prioritised over that of the city residents.”

Naik explained, “We do not have a problem if the reserved plots are exchanged within the nodes between NMMC and CIDCO to give prime area to CIDCO. A slight shift in the location of public amenities will not matter much. However, it cannot simply be wiped out as it will disturb the nodal plan.”

He informed, “We will approach the government on the issue and are confident that it will rectify the de-reservation. If required, we will launch an agitation against CIDCO for the cause of the city’s future.”

Congress Youth leader Aniket Mhatre said, “NMMC’s 33-year delay in proposing DP is outrageous. Land reservation issue shows blatant disregard for rules and lacks transparency which will lead to chaos.” He added, “Selective development points to clear discrimination. The touted progress lacks action and accountability.”

Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sawant added, “Lack of elected representatives in the civic body, is allowing such arbitrary decisions by NMMC and the government. It will deny the residents much-needed public amenities and services which are being sacrificed for commercial reasons.”

What the DP proposes for Navi Mumbai

NMMC published a draft DP as per MRTP Act 1966 under section 26(1) on August 10, 2022, calling for suggestions and objections. It had received 16,194 responses. A planning committee established to conduct the hearings submitted its report to municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on February 16. Narvekar, after incorporating changes and modifications in the draft DP has given the sanction for the publication of the DP.

He added, “Several significant changes in Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) for the Navi Mumbai area have also been made for the benefit of the citizens. Provisions have also been proposed for using the reserved plots for multiple uses based on their location and the facilities close to them.”

Informed Narvekar, “Taking into account the need for playgrounds exclusively for small kids, three reservations for such ‘Children’s playground’ have been made at sector 21/22 in Belapur, sector 2 and 8 in Nerul. NMMC will be the only civic body to propose cremation plot reservations for pets that have been proposed in the Nerul MIDC area.”

He added, “Road widening has been proposed as per the requirements of law for the redevelopment of CIDCO constructed buildings. Since CIDCO had planned the city before the publication of our DP, changes have been made in areas where the reservoir, tree belt, and power corridors were shown in the DP after comparing with the updated nodal maps of CIDCO.”

Concluded the administrator, “We are glad that we have completed the important process that had been pending for years with our Town Planning department working non-stop for the past 6 months to finish it. The DP will be implemented once we get the approval of the state government.”

Changes in DCPR

To boost sports in the city with quality facilities, FSI changes up to 0.5 have been planned.

CIDCO-constructed schools are in a dilapidated state. To enable their development, provision has been made to swap the playground ground area with the school building area for the purpose of construction.

Condominiums in CIDCO-constructed buildings have been facing issues with internal roads and other public services which have affected their redevelopment. Replanning of public services within the condominiums has now been proposed.

Changes have been made in the context of permitting open areas in the redevelopment of CIDCO-constructed buildings. Changes have also been proposed for some other provisions.