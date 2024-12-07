Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai construction projects must pay 1.17 crore fine for air, noise pollution

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 07, 2024 04:06 PM IST

A joint inspection by NMMC's town planning and environment departments revealed violations at 78 construction sites

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed fines totalling 1.17 crore on construction sites failing to follow approved standard operating procedures (SOP) aimed at controlling air and noise pollution in the city.

Workers at a construction site. Representative Image. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Workers at a construction site. Representative Image. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

A joint inspection by NMMC's town planning and environment departments revealed violations at 78 construction sites across the city. The infractions were distributed across various areas, with Nerul recording the highest number at 24 sites, followed by Sanpada with 18. Airoli/Digha area had 13 violations, whilst Belapur registered 10. Ghansoli reported nine cases, Vashi seven, and Koparkhairane six.

"Until now, these inspections were done at the ward level but now the headquarters is looking into the adherence of SOPs. During these inspections, numerous violations were found based on the checklist already provided to the developers. Fines were levied accordingly, and ward offices are instructed to issue notices in this regard," said an official from the town planning department.

The SOPs were developed in response to a suo moto petition (PIL no 3/203) filed by the Bombay High Court on December 11, 2023. Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde approved these procedures on June 19, 2024, establishing measures to combat air and sound pollution in the city.

"The SOPs call for strict adherence to the norms and a task force is in place to monitor compliance. There is regular inspection and reports filed in this regard. The fines are calculated as per 50 per square metre of the plot area. There is a checklist. For example, the site should have fogging machines, in the absence of which a fine is levied," said a NMMC official.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On