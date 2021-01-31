Navi Mumbai cops to write to bike makers about flaw that is leading to thefts
The Navi Mumbai police are planning to write to the Royal Enfield Bullet bike manufacturers to alert them about the recent modus operandi of the theft of these two-wheelers.
The commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said that with some minor alteration in the model, the thefts could be avoided and they would be conveying the same to the company.
“A bike that costs more than ₹2 lakh is stolen in a matter of a few seconds by investing in an ignition switch that costs around ₹500. The gang that we busted recently stole 62 Bullets across the state and Goa in a matter of four months just by using an ignition switch,” Singh said.
The wire that connects the engine to the starter of the bike has a jointer in between which hangs outside from the left side. The accused used to remove the jointer and plug the ignition switch.
“Ideally, the wire that has a jointer should stay hidden or should be locked inside a separate box to avoid such thefts. We will bring this to their notice,” Singh said.
Besides, police also plan to look for institutes that research on automation and write about this flaw to them as well. Once the bike is started, the accused replaces the ignition switch of the bike from the original one to the one he used to steal and then sells it further with forged papers and fake number plate.
Royal Enfield was contacted via email but no response has been received yet.
