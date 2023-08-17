Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMT driver returning from work crushed under a dumper

NMMT driver returning from work crushed under a dumper

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Aug 17, 2023 01:03 AM IST

According to the police, around 6pm, Pawar passed the road opposite Rabale MIDC police station and was hit by a dumper (MH43 CE6363). “Pawar fell on the road due to the impact, and his head came under the dumper’s front left wheel, killing him instantaneously,” said a police officer from MIDC station

NAVI MUMBAI: A driver working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) on his way home from work was crushed under a dumper on Wednesday evening in Rabale area.

The deceased, Mukund Pawar, was posted at Turbhe bus depot and was returning home from work on his motorcycle with a conductor Wekhande, who was riding pillion.

According to the police, around 6pm, Pawar passed the road opposite Rabale MIDC police station and was hit by a dumper (MH43 CE6363).

“Pawar fell on the road due to the impact, and his head came under the dumper’s front left wheel, killing him instantaneously,” said a police officer from MIDC station.

Wekhande, who was the pillion rider, sustained injuries.

The dumper driver is reported to have fled the accident spot. Police said he will be apprehended soon.

