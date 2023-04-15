Schools, heavy vehicle traffic shut for Sunday’s Maharashtra Bhushan

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation on Friday declared a holiday for all schools on April 15. The announcement was made as part of the administration’s preparations for the mega Maharashtra Bhushan event, which is being held on April 16 at the 206-acre Corporate Park in Khargar. The recipient is 77-year-old preacher and social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. HT Image

The traffic police have also put restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city. “A huge turnout is expected for the event, and since the visitors are likely to start arriving from early Saturday, it was necessary to instruct schools to remain closed, and also regulate traffic to ensure that school buses are not inconvenienced,” said Yogesh Kaduskar, deputy municipal commissioner (education).

Students’ parents are delighted. “I am glad the authorities decided to give the day off to students, else we parents would have been worried about our kids getting stuck in traffic,” said Vineetha Punit, a resident of Vashi and mother to two students studying at Podar International school, Nerul.

Parents said the decision to keep schools closed was a good one on account of the scorching weather as well, given that the temperature of Navi Mumbai on Friday was 38 degrees Celsius. “It is always better to use foresight and avert situations like students getting stuck in traffic and suffering a heat stroke,” said Preeti Kundan, another parent from Koparkhairane.

The traffic department has issued notices to commercial enterprises to ensure that no heavy vehicles ply on the city roads. Those failing to abide by this will face penal action. “Over 20 lakh vehicles are expected to come into the city for the event, and so it was necessary to draw up plans to avoid traffic congestion,” said Tirupati Kakade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). We have made it clear that no application for movement of heavy vehicles will be entertained from 2 pm of April 15 to 11 pm of April 16.”