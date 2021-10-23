Navi Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid cases by 15%; testing down by 8%

Navi Mumbai has seen a decline in per-day Covid cases by 15% over the last two weeks while the testing has declined by 8% in the same period.

Till two weeks ago, the average daily Covid cases reported was around 55. This came down to 48 last week and currently is at 47. At the same time, the testing done two weeks ago was 7,895, which came down to 7,005 last week while it has risen to 7,253 this week.

“The Urban Health Primary Centres (UHPC) and the labs are doing the tests in full capacity. The minor decrease seen would be due to the decrease in cases. Since around 33 contact tracing is done against one positive case, as the cases decrease, the overall number of targeted testing also decreases, which reflects on the total number of tests,” said a medical officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The active cases currently in Navi Mumbai are 493, which is 0.46% of the total number of cases – 1,08,023 –in the city till date.

The average recovery of patients daily is about 37 and till date, 1,05,585 people have recovered. The recovery rate of cases under NMMC is 98% while case fatality rate is 1.80%.

Currently, the doubling rate of cases is 1,983 days. Two weeks back, the doubling rate was 1,812 days with active cases being 481.

“Targetted testing and contact tracing has played an important role in stabilising the daily Covid cases. During the festival season, it is expected that people maintain all Covid protocols strictly and not take the pandemic lightly yet. Those yet to be vaccinated with both the doses are also urged to come forward and get the vaccination done,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

In October, there were more than 10 days with zero deaths reported while it was 12 days in September, which is an indication of the mortality rate going down. “With low number of cases, the health facility too does not have any pressure on the oxygen beds and the ventilators,” Bangar added.