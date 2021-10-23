Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nawab Malik may have hard evidence against Sameer Wankhede: Jayant Patil
Nawab Malik is a senior NCP leader, and will not go ahead with the allegations without any evidence, said Jayant Patil, adding that a clear picture will emerge in the coming days
Jayant Patil was on a one-day visit to Palghar to review irrigation-related issues in the district (HT File)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

Maharashtra water resources and command area development minister Jayant Patil has said that his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik may have “hard evidence” to back allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Patil, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was in Palghar on Friday when he gave the statement – which is the first reaction from his party on Malik’s allegations.

“Malik is a senior NCP leader, and without any evidence, he will not go ahead [with the allegations] in the issue, including making claims that Wankhede was in Dubai,” said Patil, adding that a clear picture will emerge in the coming days.

Patil was on a one-day visit to Palghar to review irrigation-related issues in the district, including the alleged corruption in the 35-year-old Surya Irrigation Project wherein canals have not been completely constructed, denial of water to farmers for irrigation and diversion of water to Vasai-Virar urban areas.

