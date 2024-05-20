Nearly 1,700 vehicles roped in for election duty

Mumbai: At least 600 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and 800 taxis and autos will be deployed for election duty on Monday, ferrying government officials as well as citizens who want to travel to their polling booths. Such a large number of vehicles would be engaged for election work for the first time in several years, said transport unions. The buses will be used to transport polling staff and electronic voting machines to and from polling booths. They could also be used to ferry voters, depending on the need. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The BEST Undertaking has announced that 629 buses will be deployed on election duty across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on polling day. “We have reserved 382 buses for the suburbs while 212 buses will ply in the island city. We will be also operating 10 and 25 wheelchair-friendly buses in the city and suburbs, respectively,” said a BEST official.

The buses will be used to transport polling staff and electronic voting machines to and from polling booths. They could also be used to ferry voters, depending on the need. “Since Monday is a holiday for most people, we do not expect much rush on our regular routes,” said a source in BEST.

Private bus operators, who mostly service the tourist circuit, have also been roped in for polling work. “We have been asked by the government to assist them with 250-odd buses for Mumbai on election day,” said a member of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana. Bus operators said tourism-related bookings after May 20 were picking up pace, with nearly 60% of the 37,000-strong fleet booked till mid-June.

Auto rickshaws and taxis, including kaali peelis and aggregator cabs, will also be pressed into election work. According to government sources, over 800 taxis and autos have been hired across the six constituencies of Mumbai. Union leaders said that permit holders readily offer their vehicles for election work as they are compensated by the government and do not lose their livelihood.