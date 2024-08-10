 Nerul Jetty murder: Body of suspect boyfriend found in creek 2.5 km away | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nerul Jetty murder: Body of suspect boyfriend found in creek 2.5 km away

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Aug 10, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who had gone missing two days ago after allegedly strangling his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend to death at the Nerul Jetty. The body was found floating at the Diwale creek in Belapur – around 2.5 km from the murder spot

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police on Friday recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who had gone missing two days ago after allegedly strangling his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend to death at the Nerul Jetty. The body was found floating at the Diwale creek in Belapur – around 2.5 km from the spot of incident - on Friday morning.

HT Image
HT Image

A local fisherman had reported seeing the man jumping into the lake after strangling the woman. Police had conducted extensive search along with the fire department and local fishermen but had failed to locate the body.

After the body surfaced on Friday morning, police sent it to Vashi municipal hospital for post-mortem.

On August 7, both Swastik Patil (20) and Bhavika More (19) were seen in CCTV footage travelling towards the jetty on a bike. The bike belonged to a friend of Patil. Police investigation revealed that the young man and the woman were in a relationship for two years but had broken up two months back.

“Even though they had broken off, it appeared that the man continued to contact her. A few days before the murder, they had met and had ended up fighting. The meeting on August 7, too, escalated into a major argument and the man strangled the woman. The reason for the fight is unknown and is under investigation,” said a police officer.

The girl was studying at a junior college in Nerul and was a resident of Seawoods whereas the man was working at a medical store in Panvel and was a resident of Uran village. The couple had met on social media.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nerul Jetty murder: Body of suspect boyfriend found in creek 2.5 km away
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On