Nerul residents allege encroachment of 10-acre playground plot

Navi Mumbai: Residents of a high-rise building in sector six of Nerul have alerted the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) about alleged encroachment of a 10-acre plot owned by the corporation, which is reserved for a public playground. Bamboo structures have been erected on plot number 30, with banners facing the road declaring a havan ceremony would be held there soon, the residents said in a complaint to the controller of unauthorised constructions department at CIDCO.

“The encroachment has been going on in a systematic manner,” said Chandramohan C, a resident. “The open plot was covered with wild shrubs and trees earlier. But they were removed with the help of a crane over the past few days. After this, the ground was levelled to create a flat surface.”

He and other residents were surprised with the levelling activity and the related vehicular movement, but they assumed the work was being undertaken by the CIDCO, which owns the plot. Their doubts about encroachment became certain when makeshift sheds and religious banners were erected on the plot and a large quantity of dried wood, used for havan, was brought it.

“Besides the activity being illegal, we are concerned about safety,” said a resident, requesting anonymity. “The area is surrounded by mangroves and conducting a havan in such wetland zone is like inviting danger. We have conveyed our concerns to CIDCO duly and sought a thorough probe with appropriate legal action against offenders.”

CIDCO joint managing director Kailash Shinde and chief vigilance officer Suresh Mengade said they were looking into the complaint raised by the residents, while the phone number displayed on the banner appeared incorrect.