 Nerul residents allege encroachment of 10-acre playground plot | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nerul residents allege encroachment of 10-acre playground plot

Nerul residents allege encroachment of 10-acre playground plot

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 03, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Residents of a high-rise building in Navi Mumbai's Nerul sector 6 complain to CIDCO about alleged encroachment on a 10-acre public playground for a havan ceremony.

Navi Mumbai: Residents of a high-rise building in sector six of Nerul have alerted the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) about alleged encroachment of a 10-acre plot owned by the corporation, which is reserved for a public playground. Bamboo structures have been erected on plot number 30, with banners facing the road declaring a havan ceremony would be held there soon, the residents said in a complaint to the controller of unauthorised constructions department at CIDCO.

HT Image
HT Image

“The encroachment has been going on in a systematic manner,” said Chandramohan C, a resident. “The open plot was covered with wild shrubs and trees earlier. But they were removed with the help of a crane over the past few days. After this, the ground was levelled to create a flat surface.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He and other residents were surprised with the levelling activity and the related vehicular movement, but they assumed the work was being undertaken by the CIDCO, which owns the plot. Their doubts about encroachment became certain when makeshift sheds and religious banners were erected on the plot and a large quantity of dried wood, used for havan, was brought it.

“Besides the activity being illegal, we are concerned about safety,” said a resident, requesting anonymity. “The area is surrounded by mangroves and conducting a havan in such wetland zone is like inviting danger. We have conveyed our concerns to CIDCO duly and sought a thorough probe with appropriate legal action against offenders.”

CIDCO joint managing director Kailash Shinde and chief vigilance officer Suresh Mengade said they were looking into the complaint raised by the residents, while the phone number displayed on the banner appeared incorrect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On