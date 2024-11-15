New chapter of progress in Raigad under Mahayuti: Modi

PANVEL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s swaraj (self-rule) in his capital, Raigad, and the legacy of revered local leaders to claim that only the Mahayuti alliance can ensure swaraj and good governance in Maharashtra. Ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections on November 20, the prime minister said that Raigad is poised for a new chapter of progress, listing the mega projects and investments announced for the region. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 14, 2024:PM Narendra Modi at Kharghar campaigning for election rally in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a public meeting in Kharghar in support of Mahayuti candidates from Panvel, Raigad, Navi Mumbai and Thane regions, Modi said, “Shivaji Maharaj gave us the oath of swaraj (self-rule). For a developed Bharat along with swaraj, we also need suraj (good governance), which can happen when the poor progress, which only the BJP and Mahayuti can accomplish. Maharashtra’s development is our priority.”

He added, “When BJP made me the PM candidate in 2013, I sat before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi at Raigad fort as a devotee sits in front of god and sought blessings to serve the country. Raigad is attached to the country’s emotions.”

Modi also paid his respects to the region’s revered personalities, such as freedom fighter Lahuji Raghoji Salve and social activist DB Patil, saying their work gives energy to the vision of Maharashtra’s progress. Appreciating the large crowd, he said, “There is just one voice coming from all over Maharashtra: only the Mahayuti government can ensure the state’s progress. The huge crowd here in an urban area guarantees the result on November 23.”

Claiming credit for the infrastructure projects in the region, Modi said, “Projects the previous government had made impossible to realise, we made sure are a reality. The Atal Setu now ensures easy connectivity between Mumbai and Raigad. The ₹30,000-crore Navi Mumbai international airport , ₹80,000-crore Vadhavan port, ₹50,000-crore Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Coastal Road, Panvel-Karjat double railway line are all changing Maharashtra’s image.”

He added, “Raigad is writing a new chapter of progress. Taloja will soon have a ₹30,000-crore data centre park, which will be Asia’s largest. There is a huge investment in semiconductors coming. In Kalamboli, a centre of excellence is being constructed, while a skill university will come in Panvel. The Palghar port and JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority), too, are opening new roads for progress. This region is fast emerging as a new centre of fantastic future possibilities, ensuring tremendous employment opportunities for Maharashtra’s youth. Maharashtra will be Viksit Bharat’s (Developed India’s) biggest growth engine.”

With a rich coastal belt in the region, Modi said his government is also strengthening the coastal economy. “Fisherfolk will have minimum issues in the sea because of modern ports and state-of-the-art navigation systems. Through PM Matsya Sampada, crores of rupees have been given to fishermen. Those breeding fish are now linked with the Kisan credit card,” he said.

“The Mahayuti government has started several schemes for the Mahadev, Koli and Agri communities. Three new ports of ₹450 crore are being constructed here, which will help increase fisherfolks’ income. These efforts will help the blue economy to progress,” he added.

Asking people to be alert to the Congress’s efforts to allegedly poison and divide society, Modi reiterated his recently coined slogan, “Ek hain to safe hain (If we are united, we are safe).”