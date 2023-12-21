close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Mahatrashtra's Sindhudurg

New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Mahatrashtra's Sindhudurg

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 21, 2023 07:14 AM IST

The state health department is urging people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols.

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man has tested positive for new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Sindhudurg district, said health department officials on Wednesday evening. According to the health official, the patient had mild symptoms and has recovered. The state health department however emphasised wearing masks and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. It has asked local health authorities to keep a watch on patients with influenza-like illnesses, and severe adverse respiratory infections and test them for Covid-19. State health officials also said the present dominant variant of Covid-19 in the state is Omicron XBB.1.16. “This year, we saw 1972 cases of XBB.1.16 variant and 19 deaths,” said the official. On Wednesday, the state saw 14 new cases out of which 4 were from Mumbai. While the state has 45 active cases of Covid-19, Mumbai has 27,” said the official.

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country.(PTI)
People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country.(PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out