New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Mahatrashtra's Sindhudurg

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man has tested positive for new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Sindhudurg district, said health department officials on Wednesday evening. According to the health official, the patient had mild symptoms and has recovered. The state health department however emphasised wearing masks and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. It has asked local health authorities to keep a watch on patients with influenza-like illnesses, and severe adverse respiratory infections and test them for Covid-19. State health officials also said the present dominant variant of Covid-19 in the state is Omicron XBB.1.16. “This year, we saw 1972 cases of XBB.1.16 variant and 19 deaths,” said the official. On Wednesday, the state saw 14 new cases out of which 4 were from Mumbai. While the state has 45 active cases of Covid-19, Mumbai has 27,” said the official.

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country.(PTI)