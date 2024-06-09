New Panvel civic body chief prioritises water supply and financial stability

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed Mangesh Chitale as the new municipal commissioner following the transfer of the previous incumbent, Ganesh Deshmukh, due to the poll code of conduct in March. Chitale, who was transferred from KDMC, where he served as additional municipal commissioner, has stated that his main priorities include resolving the acute water shortage in the region and strengthening the civic body’s financial stability. He also plans to address the contentious property tax issue. HT Image

Chitale took charge from PMC’s additional municipal commissioner Dr Prashant Rasal, who had been temporarily overseeing the civic body. Chitale is familiar with the Panvel area, having served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the former Panvel Municipal Council in 2014 and as its Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) when the civic body was formed in 2016. He played a significant role in facilitating this transformation. His previous roles also include CEO at Baramati, positions in the urban development ministry, and DMC at the Pune municipal corporation.

Upon taking charge on Friday, Chitale held a meeting to review premonsoon work in the city. He emphasised that ensuring adequate water supply to the Panvel region will be his top priority.

“I have witnessed the acute water shortage in the region while working in 2014 and had made provisions accordingly. However, a lot has changed due to the fast-paced development of the region. The transfer of nodes from CIDCO to PMC has increased the demand for water manifold,” said Chitale. “We will explore the implementation of new schemes through Amrit Yojana or CIDCO, independent water sources from MMRDA funds, or water supply funds through the Smart City scheme.”

Regarding the controversial property tax issue, which has been opposed by some residents for its retrospective effect claims, Chitale said, “The code of conduct is still on, and the matter is also subjudice. It would be right to speak on the issue only after a detailed study. We will, of course, take steps to ensure the residents are not burdened and the civic body also gets its dues.”