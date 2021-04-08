‘New tactic to write from jail’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Sachin Vaze’s letter against Anil Parab

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday came out in support of Maharashtra’s transport minister Anil Parab, who has been accused in an extortion case by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, and termed the claims a political conspiracy.

“A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters. This is a political conspiracy. I know Anil Parab, he can never indulge in such work. I can assure, no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in Bala Saheb Thackeray's name,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Shiv Sena leader was referring to Sachin Vaze’s four-page letter in which he has alleged that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and sitting transport minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from businessmen and establishments, but he refused. Similar allegations were made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh who was accused of ordering Sachin Vaze to extort ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On March 25, Sachin Vaze, who is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, had requested the court to allow him to say something in connection with the extortion case. The court asked him to put his submission in writing. However, when he brought the letter on Wednesday, the court refused to accept it.

Anil Parab has dismissed the allegations and called it a conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “In order to defame the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray), it was necessary to vilify someone close to the Chief Minister and this is a part of agenda being pursued by the BJP,” he told reporters and added that he was ready for inquiry by any agency be it the NIA, RAW or anyone and that he would fight this case legally.

“For the last two days, BJP workers were saying Anil Parab's name will surface and he'll have to resign. How did they know Sachin Waze will give a letter? It's clear that there's a plan of defaming Maharashtra Ministers,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Anil Parab said if he was found guilty, his chief Uddhav Thackeray would hang him to death.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and former home minister Anil Deshmukh could not reach out for a comment.