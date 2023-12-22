New Thane CP to tackle cybercrime, ensure women’s safety

THANE: Former State Intelligence Department commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre took charge as the new Thane police commissioner on Thursday, replacing Jaijeet Singh. Thane, India - December,21, 2023: New Thane City Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre took charge from former Police Commissioner Jaijeet Singh on Thursday ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, December ,21, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Dumbre served as joint commissioner in Mumbai Police’s crime branch and Economic Offences Wing. He has also served as joint commissioner of Thane police and knows the city well.

After stepping into his new role, Dumbre put emphasis on ensuring women’s safety, combating rising cybercrime and tackling drug trafficking. He also told reporters, “Thane remains a challenging task in terms of its geography and culture. My previous experience as joint CP in Thane will help me. As it is the chief minister’s district, it is a big responsibility.”

He said: “Thane is known for its development works and faces a serious traffic issue, but it can be addressed. I will conduct a review over the next two days and then decide the further course of action. I would first seek information about the problems faced by citizens.”

“We will give special attention to police housing as well,” he added.