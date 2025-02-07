THANE: The body of a newborn baby boy was discovered on the first-floor unused shed of a four-story building in Wagle Estate, leading Shreenagar police to register a case against an unknown person and start investigation to trace the mother. Incidentally, this is the second such case reported in two weeks in Thane. Newborn found dead in Thane, second case in two weeks

The day-old infant’s body, discovered in the dirty shed of Khairunisa Apartment, behind Navodaya English High School, in Kisan Nagar No 1, had several bruises, the police said.

An officer from the Shreenagar police station, who is part of the investigating team, said, “There are 27 tenants in the building, and all of them were questioned. Their houses were inspected, but no one was suspected to have delivered the child. We have registered a case against an unknown person for the infant’s death and are checking hospitals and nearby buildings to trace the culprit.”

This incident comes just days after another similar tragic discovery on January 18, when the body of a newborn baby girl was found floating in Kalwa creek. Police suspect that the infant may have been alive before being abandoned in the creek. The body was retrieved by the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation around 7pm and was later declared dead upon arrival at a government hospital.