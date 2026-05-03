MUMBAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone bench in Pune, has issued a notice to the state government, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and other agencies, directing them to file replies within six weeks, after admitting a petition challenging the Chena River beautification project. NGT flags green concerns in Chena Riverfront project

The plan, an elaborate riverfront development project in Kashimira, envisions promenades, commercial structures, tourism infrastructure and roads along the river, the only one still flowing naturally out of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Brainchild of state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, whose constituency includes Mira-Bhayandar, the project is located in the buffer zone of the SGNP and allegedly violates several environmental laws.

Modelled on projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the Chena Riverfront plan was greenlit in March 2024 by the monitoring committee of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the SGNP, under the state forest department.

The application, filed by environmental non-profit Vanshakti, seeks a stay on excavation, reclamation and tree felling as part of the project. In its April 24 order, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (expert member) said the plea raises a “substantial environmental question” and noted that key project details are not on record. Replies have been sought within four weeks, and the next hearing is scheduled on June 29, 2026.

Last year, activists had flagged debris dumping, excavation and concretisation along the riverbanks near Ghodbunder Road, including damage to grasslands and mangroves, and extension of concrete embankments along the river edge, allegedly in violation of environmental norms.

The dispute centres on the project’s location within the ESZ of the national park, notified in 2016 by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The petition states that works are underway in various locations in Chena village, falling in ESZ-2, where construction, development and reclamation are prohibited.

The plea alleges that excavation of floodplains, riverbed modification, tree felling and mechanised clearing of riverine vegetation violates the ESZ notification, the Maharashtra State Water Policy, 2019 and other environmental laws.

The plea also questions approvals granted by the ESZ Monitoring Committee. Minutes of its February 26, 2024, meeting record that the proposal falls within 100 metres of the park’s boundary and required prior permissions, the petition states. It alleges that despite limited details on record, the project was cleared citing “public interest.”. It claims no prior environmental clearance has been obtained, even though the project area exceeds 20,000 square metres.

Sarnaik told HT that all approvals are in place and there are no irregularities. He said work will proceed as planned and the MBMC will respond to all allegations.

A senior MBMC official has rejected allegations of environmental violations. He said such a project cannot proceed without due process, necessary permissions and adequate environmental assessment.

Approval was granted by the SGNP Monitoring Committee, around 5% of the work has been completed, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2028, he added.