NGT seeks report on illegal landfilling in Thane’s mangrove area amid flooding fears

THANE: Taking serious note of allegations of illegal dumping and landfilling in protected mangrove and wetland areas in Thane, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone, Pune, has sought detailed replies from key authorities. Petitioners alleged that the landfilling activity in Saket and Rabodi obstructs natural drainage channels and could increase flooding risks in nearby residential areas during the monsoon. Thane, India - June -05 2026: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone, Pune, has taken serious cognizance of the ongoing illegal dumping and landfilling activities in the protected mangrove and wetland areas of Saket and Rabodi in Thane. The NGT on Friday issued notices to the Thane Police Commissioner, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the Thane District Collector, and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The alleged illegal landfilling has heightened fears of flooding in nearby residential areas such as Rabodi, Saket, Rustomjee, Akash Ganga, and adjoining localities, as it is reportedly obstructing natural rainwater drainage channels ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, June -05, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The tribunal on Friday directed the Thane police commissioner, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Thane district collector and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to submit action-taken reports on the allegations.

The petition was filed by environmentalist Rohit Joshi, NGO Vanashakti and residents of Akash Ganga Housing Society, who alleged that large-scale landfilling was being carried out in ecologically sensitive CRZ-I areas.

According to the petition, the alleged activity is taking place on a 10-hectare plot at Survey No. 386 near the Saket Police Ground. Land records reportedly show the Thane police commissioner as the occupant of the land.

The petitioners claimed that the alleged landfilling, ongoing since November 2025, has obstructed natural drainage channels that carry rainwater from residential areas to the creek. “As a result of the obstruction, low-lying localities such as Rustomjee, Akashganga, and Saket may face severe flooding during the upcoming monsoon season,” Joshi told HT.

Subsequent inspections by the Forest Department allegedly revealed that several mangrove trees had been cut and buried beneath dumped soil.

Advocate Ronita Bhattacharya, counsel for the petitioners, said complaints submitted to authorities in November 2025 received no response, prompting them to move the NGT in April.

She said the tribunal has directed all concerned authorities to file detailed responses and action-taken reports by July 9.

The complaint further states that the Thane Police Commissionerate had sought permission to undertake a Miyawaki plantation drive involving 18,000 saplings on the site. However, the district collector’s office reportedly clarified that no such approval had been granted.

Environmentalists contend that Miyawaki plantations are unsuitable for mangrove ecosystems and have questioned whether the proposal was intended to legitimise the alleged landfilling activity.

Repeated attempts to obtain comments from Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Police Commissioner Shrikant Pathak were unsuccessful until the time of going to print.