Mumbai: The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd from operating its ready mix concrete (RMC) plant in Thane. The plant, located within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), manufactures girders for various ongoing metro rail projects. NGT stays ‘illegal’ concrete plant near SGNP

The bench of justices Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni passed the order on a petition filed by Vanshakti, a Mumbai-based nonprofit, which alleged that the RMC plant was functioning illegally, without due permissions, and its operations were destroying the ecology around the Chene and Bhayander Pada villages.

In the petition, Vanshakti claimed that over 27 plots in the two forested villages were affected due to the RMC plant. The top soil had been cleared illegally to set up the plant, cement sludge had been dumped on site, and dust emanated constantly from the casting yard of the plant, directly affecting the ecology of the ESZ contiguous to the SGNP, the petition alleged. Transportation of raw materials and cement using multi-axle vehicles, dumpers and trucks further spread dust in the area and affected various sensitive flora and fauna, it noted.

The petition further alleged J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd did not have requisite permissions for the plant as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had failed to provide to Vanashakti copies of applications by the company to establish and operate the plant as well as site inspection reports. The nonprofit had sought these documents in June 2024 under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, but in July 2024, the MPCB reverted saying the documents were not available on record.

The chief conservator of forests and the director of SGNP told the NGT bench via affidavits that the RMC plant was indeed located in the ESZ of the national park. The SGNP’s ESZ monitoring committee had inquired via a letter to J Kumar Infraprojects dated January 30, 2025 if the plant had the relevant permissions, the chief conservator of forests said in his affidavit. The committee was also contemplating action on the company under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the affidavit mentioned.

Advocate Zaman Ali, appearing for Vanshakti, sought a prohibitory order from the tribunal against the company.

The tribunal, after hearing both sides, issued an interim order restricting the company from operating the RMC plant. It will adjudicate on the alleged illegality of the plant in due course.

HT reached out to J Kumar Infraprojects’ spokesperson for comments on the development, but there was no response from the company.