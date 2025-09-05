Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo motu cognisance of the fatal gas leak that killed four workers at a pharma company in the Boisar industrial estate almost two weeks ago. NGT takes suo motu cognisance after four died in gas leak at Boisar-based pharma company

Based on news reports, the NGT’s principal bench in Delhi released an order on September 2 saying that the gas leak highlights “substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment”. The order read, “The case indicates violation of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Public Liability Insurance Act 1991.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) along with the collector and district magistrate of Palghar have been made party to the case. The western bench of the tribunal In Pune will hear the case on October 9.

The incident took place at the Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd factory in the Boisar industrial estate, MIDC road in Tarapur, around 2:30am-3am on August 21. According to the NGT order, there were 36 workers present during the incident which left six workers seriously affected.

Once the Palghar district’s disaster management cell responded, the workers were admitted to the nearby Shinde hospital where four of them, Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati, and Kamlesh Yadav were declared dead on arrival. Two others who were treated in the intensive care unit were discharged after they were treated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that it was a nitrogen gas leak, and the police filed a case against senior officials of the pharma company. However, the local police and the directorate of industrial safety and health have begun their own investigation on the matter, the report is awaited.