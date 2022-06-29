NIA court rejects default bail of 5 accused in Elgar Parishad case
Mumbai: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday rejected the default bail plea of five accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case by the Pune police.
Sudhir Dawale, Rona Wilson, advocate Surendra Gadling, professor Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut have sought bail on the ground that the NIA, which subsequently took over the case, had not filed the charge sheet against them in the stipulated time, and the Pune sessions court had no authority to extend the time to file the charge sheet.
All five were arrested on June 6, 2018, by Pune police in connection with the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly triggered the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day.
The local police had on August 30, 2018, moved a plea seeking an extension of 90 days to submit the charge sheet. The plea was allowed by the Pune sessions court.
The five had moved a bail plea in 2018 claiming that the order passed by the Pune court allowing a further period of 90 days for the investigating agency to submit the charge sheet was without the authority of law and hence invalid and since the agency missed the mandatory deadline to submit the charge-sheet they were entitled to be released on bail.
The NIA court on Tuesday rejected the plea. The detailed order would be available subsequently.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics