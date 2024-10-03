The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to give the ticket for the Kudal assembly seat in the Konkan to Nilesh Rane, son of former chief minister and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Narayan Rane. There’s one detail Nilesh will have to take care of first. Currently with the BJP, which he joined in 2014, he will have to switch to the Sena if he wants to contest from Kudal. Nilesh Rane may contest from Kudal, will have to switch to Sena first

To make a case for his son, Rane Senior called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, sources say. According to the seat-sharing formula, the constituency is with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming elections. At present, the Kudal constituency is represented by Vaibhav Naik, of the Shiv Sena (UBT). As such, Shinde is in search of a strong candidate. With the heft of his family behind Nilesh, fielding Rane Junior would suit Shinde.

The reason Nilesh is keen to contest from Kudal is that it would help the Ranes widen the scope of their influence in the region. Nilesh’s younger brother Nitesh has represented the adjoining Kankavli assembly constituency since 2014 and will contest the seat once again. He is also a prominent BJP leader in the state. Rane Senior won the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut.

Nilesh was keen on contesting Kudal on a BJP ticket. However, the Shinde-led Sena refused, which leaves him no option but to join the Shiv Sena.

Commenting on a possible decision to give the seat to Nilesh, Shiv Sena minister and Ratnagiri MLA Uday Samant, a prominent leader from the Konkan, said, “I respect Mahayuti and work under Eknath Shinde. I will work for Mahayuti and keep all insults aside.’’

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, “Nilesh Rane is welcome to join the Shiv Sena. His father Narayan Rane was a founding member of the party.’’

Nilesh Rane could not be reached for comment. His father, Narayan Rane, said he did not want to comment on Nilesh’s joining the Shiv Sena. He claimed he had met the Chief Minister on Wednesday in connection with water supply for his medical college in Sindhudurg, not to discuss the Kudal ticket.

Nilesh Rane was the MP from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency from 2009 to 2014 on a Congress ticket. He joined the BJP in 2014 and lost the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.