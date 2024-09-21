Nirbhaya squad helps woman deliver baby on road

MUMBAI: The Nirbhaya squad of the Dongri police station on Friday helped a 45-year-old woman, a slum dweller, deliver a baby boy on the road. The woman and her newborn baby are admitted to JJ Hospital and reported to be in good condition. The police staff took utmost precaution and brought the mother-child to JJ Hospital for treatment in their patrolling van, added the officer

Police officers said that while patrolling the area, around 4.00 pm on Friday, the Nirbhaya squad found that a woman was in labour pain and bleeding on the pavement at Char Null junction in Dongri.

The policewomen manning the squad immediately got into action. Since the woman was bleeding and the ambulance would take a while, they collected posters and banners to cover the woman, and with the help of a resident, they were able to help the woman deliver a baby boy, said a police officer.

“Short of words to express my appreciation for the presence of mind and composure displayed by Dongri police station Nirbhaya Squad, in helping a lady deliver a baby on road,” said Vivek Phansalkar, police commissioner, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while commenting on the commendable work by the Nirbhaya squad.