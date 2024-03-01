NMMC announces amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) introduced an amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters in March, aiming to achieve a collection target of ₹800 crore by the end of the financial year. The scheme includes penalty waivers for late payments within specified periods. HT Image

The amnesty scheme had been announced for the month of March. It offers a 75% penalty waiver for property tax dues cleared between March 1 and 20. Subsequently, those settling their dues from March 21 to 31 will benefit from a 50% waiver in late payment penalties.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole said, “Property tax is the biggest source of revenue for the civic body and hence we are paying special attention to ensure optimum collection. We have constantly been reviewing the status of the collection. Tax default is a major concern and hence we have decided to effectively target it.”

Dhole explained that the amnesty scheme as per the instructions of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar will provide a major relief to the defaulters and also help the corporation to generate revenue that can be taken up for developmental work.

Dhole highlighted that the amnesty scheme provides a significant reduction in delay payment charges, with only 25% payable if settled within the first 20 days, increasing to 50% thereafter. Dhole urged major defaulters to seize this opportunity to clear their dues.

Dhole stressed, “There will be no amnesty or waiver in charges after March 31 and there will be no extension granted for the amnesty scheme. The dues have to be paid in full to take benefits of the scheme.”

Interested individuals can apply for the scheme online through the civic website www.nmmc.gov.in or the NMMC e-connect app. They can do so at the ward offices, tax collection centres, or the NMMC headquarters as well.