NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all
Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. By feeding the birds, they are putting both the birds and motorists in danger.
Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area. This has been attracting a number of birds here, primarily the pigeons, in large numbers.
Ankit Patil, 40, a Nerul resident, said, “I come here regularly with food grains to feed the birds. A lot of my friends do the same. This will benefit the birds that flock the place in large numbers.”
Meera Desai, 55, another resident who often feeds the pigeons with rice, said, “Instead of throwing away food, it is better we feed these birds. Besides, it is such a good deed to feed them.”
Objecting to this, Rajesh Chauhan, 30, a regular biker on this road, said, “This has become a menace. There are so many pigeons flying all over the road. There have been instances of the birds flying past right in front of our eyes or at times even colliding. It takes you by surprise and is scary. One could skid or slip due to the sudden impact not just in monsoon but in other seasons too. This is certainly not the place to feed the birds.”
Inbraj Pandian, 48, another motorist, added, “The number of pigeons in the region is increasing by the day. Palm Beach Road is a very busy road and the presence of birds in the middle of the road poses a major risk not just for bikers but also those in cars. In fact, even the birds have been injured and killed due to the collisions with the vehicles.”
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has put up signboards in the area banning feeding of the birds.
Sunil Patil, Nerul ward officer, said, “We have put up signboards in the area strictly warning residents against placing food items in the area for birds or animals. Those found feeding birds will face serious action and will have to pay a fine. We will keep an eye on the area for violations. We also appeal to the residents to desist from such action as this can harm both the birds and motorists.”
NMMC digs up cricket pitch at Sunil Gavaskar playground in Belapur
Budding cricketers and veterans playing cricket on the only open ground in CBD Belapur Sector 9 were taken aback after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation dug up the concrete pitch. The pitch is concretised every year by a local 40s Cricket Club especially to conduct tournaments during monsoon. One such monsoon tournament was scheduled to be held this weekend. Concerned about losing access to the ground, a group had assembled at the ward office.
Gutkha worth ₹17.50 lakh seized from 2 houses in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Two houses in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli were raided wherein gutkha, pan masala and aromatic tobacco worth ₹17.50 lakh were seized in an operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Narendra Khanda (37), who had stocked the banned products, has been arrested by the police. The police raided the house on the ground floor of Saguni Niwas building in Koparkhairane Sector 19.
Rajasthan govt agrees to shift mines, a day after seer set himself on fire
Seers in Rajasthan on Thursday called off their agitation after the state government agreed to shift mining from two hills in Bharatpur district, a day after a seer named Vijay Das self-immolated in protest against 'illegal mining' in the area. Das set himself on fire in Deeg area of Bharatpur on Wednesday during the agitation seeking closure of stone mining in Adi Badri and Kankachal hills.
Bengaluru crime: 4 caught for alleged robbery, extortion; ₹6 lakh recovered
Bengaluru police have caught four people accused of involvement in extortion and robbery cases at multiple locations in the city. The cops also recovered five two-wheeler vehicles and 20 mobile phones, the total of which is said to be around Rs 6 lakhs. Sampangi Ramanagara police conducted a operation after they received multiple complaints and successfully detained the accused.
Sion man who hacked into student’s WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to her friends arrested
A 30-year-old man from Sion has been arrested for allegedly hacking into the WhatsApp account of a college student and sending obscene videos to 35 of her friends and blackmailing them to meet Ravi Barnabas Dandu, who worked on a contract basis at the back office of a private bank,. The girl, who studies in a college at Vile Parle, on January 20 received a call from Dandu, who posed as one of her faculty members.
