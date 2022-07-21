Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures

Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the Palm Beach Road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area; this has been attracting a number of birds here, primarily the pigeons, in large numbers; by feeding the birds, they are putting both the birds and motorists in danger
Published on Jul 21, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all

Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. By feeding the birds, they are putting both the birds and motorists in danger.

Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area. This has been attracting a number of birds here, primarily the pigeons, in large numbers.

Ankit Patil, 40, a Nerul resident, said, “I come here regularly with food grains to feed the birds. A lot of my friends do the same. This will benefit the birds that flock the place in large numbers.”

Meera Desai, 55, another resident who often feeds the pigeons with rice, said, “Instead of throwing away food, it is better we feed these birds. Besides, it is such a good deed to feed them.”

Objecting to this, Rajesh Chauhan, 30, a regular biker on this road, said, “This has become a menace. There are so many pigeons flying all over the road. There have been instances of the birds flying past right in front of our eyes or at times even colliding. It takes you by surprise and is scary. One could skid or slip due to the sudden impact not just in monsoon but in other seasons too. This is certainly not the place to feed the birds.”

Inbraj Pandian, 48, another motorist, added, “The number of pigeons in the region is increasing by the day. Palm Beach Road is a very busy road and the presence of birds in the middle of the road poses a major risk not just for bikers but also those in cars. In fact, even the birds have been injured and killed due to the collisions with the vehicles.”

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has put up signboards in the area banning feeding of the birds.

Sunil Patil, Nerul ward officer, said, “We have put up signboards in the area strictly warning residents against placing food items in the area for birds or animals. Those found feeding birds will face serious action and will have to pay a fine. We will keep an eye on the area for violations. We also appeal to the residents to desist from such action as this can harm both the birds and motorists.”

