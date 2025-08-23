NMMC builds 139 artificial ponds, rolls out mobile tanks for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav

NAVI MUMBAI: In a major eco-conscious push ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has unveiled 139 artificial ponds and 28 mobile immersion tanks across its eight administrative zones, while retaining 22 traditional immersion sites with upgraded safety and sanitation measures. Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 13, 2023:NMMC has constructed 139 artificial ponds in the city for eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The initiative is designed to decentralise idol immersion, ease the load on natural water bodies, and encourage greener celebrations among devotees.

Artificial ponds have been spread across Belapur (19), Nerul (28), Vashi (24), Turbhe (26), Koparkhairane (21), Ghansoli (14), Airoli (16), and Digha (1), with 10 additional ponds created inside private housing societies and institutions.

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde said the civic body’s focus was on blending tradition with responsibility. “We are committed to making Ganeshotsav 2025 both joyful and environmentally responsible. By expanding artificial and mobile immersion options, we’re ensuring that citizens can celebrate with devotion while protecting our natural ecosystems,” he said.

Last year, over 14,000 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, and officials expect more than 17,000 this year—a 20% rise in participation. NMMC has also kicked off awareness drives urging citizens to adopt clay idols and opt for eco-friendly immersion methods, supported by local mandals and housing societies.

Social worker Nitin Kandhaari, who has long campaigned for sustainable festival practices, welcomed the measures but said deeper public participation was crucial. “Infrastructure is a great start, but real change comes when families and mandals take ownership of eco-friendly choices. We need to make this a cultural shift, not just a civic arrangement,” he said.

To streamline immersions, NMMC has roped in local groups to monitor activity and ensure compliance. Mobile tanks will be positioned in high-density areas to cut congestion, while real-time updates will be available on the civic body’s app and helpline.

Ganeshotsav immersion plan

Artificial ponds: 139

Mobile immersion tanks: 28

Traditional immersion sites: 22

Zones covered: 8

Ponds in private societies/institutions: 10

Expected idol immersions: 17,000+

Civic partners: Local mandals, housing societies