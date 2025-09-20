Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has rolled out a stringent set of regulations targeting aggressive dog breeds like Pitbulls and Rottweilers, making it mandatory for owners to use leashes and muzzles in public spaces. NMMC enforces stringent rules dogs, muzzles, licences mandatory after Pitbull mauls man

The decisive action comes as the city is grappling with an alarming average of 35 dog bite cases in the past few weeks ever since a Pitbull mauled a 57-year-old man at Parsik Hill, Belapur on August 5, and the victim had to be hospitalised due to serious injuries to his elbow, knee, and back. Following the incident an FIR was filed, highlighting the urgent need to address aggressive dogs. The incident prompted the NMMC to address the numerous complaints from residents about dog bites, incidents of dogs chasing people, and concerns about children’s safety.

Under the civic body’s new rules which apply to all dog breeds, the pet owners are held responsible for their dogs. The civic body has said that all pet dogs must be properly vaccinated, and pet owners must carry a scoop to clean up their pet’s waste from streets. The NMMC has also made it compulsory for owners of all breeds, particularly powerful ones like Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and Dobermans, to use a leash with a chain or belt and a properly fitted muzzle in public. Owners must strictly follow court orders and Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines. The civic body has warned that any violation will lead to “appropriate legal and penal action,” including fines.

This enforcement drive is legally supported by the Supreme Court’s recent orders and the state government’s guidelines which balance animal protection with the legal responsibility of owners and animal lovers to prevent public danger. The civic body has stressed that as per the law, animal lovers, too, must ensure that feeding or caring for animals does not compromise public safety.

An NMMC official said, “The temperament of such dogs is extremely aggressive, and if dogs of such breeds are let loose on the streets, they can pose a danger to the lives of others.” The official added, “Any person found walking a dog without a muzzle, especially aggressive breeds, will face legal and penal action. We will intensify monitoring. Muzzles, leashes, and licences are no longer optional, they are the law.” However, the civic body said that muzzles must be used in a way that does not harm the animal.

The NMMC has also bolstered its licensing framework. Since 2006, the civic body has been issuing pet dog licences through its divisional offices, and now all applications and renewals must be made online via the official NMMC website. This is part of an integrated approach to track compliance and ensure that all pet dogs are vaccinated, licensed, and kept under control in public spaces.

The NMMC’s response comes as Navi Mumbai continues to struggle with a wider dog bite problem. Official data reveals around 9,000 cases since January this year alone, with a total of 1.25 lakh cases reported in the last decade.