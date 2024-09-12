NMMC gets nod for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science

Navi Mumbai: To boost health care services in Navi Mumbai, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted the civic body the right to start a Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS). The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to start the courses from this academic year as the infrastructure and staff are already in place at the Vashi and Nerul public hospitals. HT Image

“The sanction will boost the health services in the city as we will be able to provide quality and super speciality medical services at our hospitals through the doctors who will join the postgraduate studies,” said Kailas Shinde, municipal commissioner.

NMMC had been following it up with the State and Central government for permission to start the institute. In the first phase, there will be four branches – medicine (3 seats), orthopaedic (2 seats), gynaecology (8 seats) and paediatric (4 seats) will be initiated. The nod for a surgery branch is expected soon.

Sharing details of the civic body’s plans, Shinde said the basic infrastructure required to start PG courses at Vashi and Nerul public hospitals has been ready since last year. “We have also recruited the dean, principal, vice-principal and the requisite faculty and staff for the institute. To enrol students, we approached the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, from whom we have already received consent for affiliation in 2022 to start PG degree courses MD and MS. We will start our PG courses around November,” he said.

Shinde added that qualified MBBS doctors will come to PGIMS for higher studies. “We will use their expertise in our civic hospitals and provide better patient care and management. We plan to provide super speciality services of medical intensive care, paediatric intensive care, emergency and trauma services,” he added.