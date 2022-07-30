NMMC readies ward for dengue, malaria in Vashi General Hospital
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has dedicated a ward in Vashi General Hospital for dengue and malaria cases.
With currently four confirmed cases of dengue, the corporation felt that the cases might go up as the rain has stopped, giving way for breeding of mosquitoes.
“Currently, the water is stagnant with the rain stopping and this is the time when maximum breeding of mosquitoes happens. Usually, towards August and September, a rise in dengue cases is expected with the increased breeding spots. Hence, we have dedicated a ward at Vashi GH and if necessary we will have one at Airoli Hospital too,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.
While Navi Mumbai had one suspected case of monkeypox, the further test of the patient confirmed it to be negative. “All private hospitals have been sensitised about the symptoms of monkeypox and to alert us when found. A person who came from Jharkhand had got similar symptoms and had visited Apollo Hospital. The hospital informed us and the lesion swab was sent to NIV, Pune, which confirmed it to be negative,” Bangar added.
All the urban primary health centres have been asked to keep a track of the international travellers. The corporation will now be sensitising private doctors and the NMMC staff about monkeypox as the protocols for handling Covid-19 and monkeypox are different.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
