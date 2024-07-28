NMMC sets up committee to investigate collapsed Belapur building’s legality

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into whether the collapsed building, Indira Niwas, was legally constructed. Navi Mumbai, India - July 27, 2024:Two dead in the G+3 building collapsed at Shahbaz Village , Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The committee will comprise Shirish Aradwad, Additional Commissioner Zone II, NMMC, and Somnath Kekan, Assistant Director of Town Planning. NMMC commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has asked them to submit a detailed report within seven days.

Shinde said that since the building was just 15 years old, it was neither dilapidated nor in the C1 (dangerous and dilapidated) category. Buildings in the C1 category need to be vacated immediately and demolished.

“Yet it collapsed, killing three persons and injuring two,” said Shinde. “More than 50 are now homeless. It is imperative to determine the exact cause for the collapse and investigate every aspect pertaining to its legality, construction, sale, etc to take appropriate action against those responsible for the disaster.”

The nature of the investigation by the committee will include examining the land registration, flat registration, and sale processes, ascertaining whether NMMC had issued notices earlier and took action. The committee will also ascertain whether there were caveats in the court against the notices. The role of the officers concerned during building construction will also be investigated. “The committee, if required, can take assistance from the Indian Institute of Technology and even seek assistance on lab reports in the course of their investigation,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the NMMC’s encroachment department has also instructed officers at the ward level to conduct a survey of every building and issue notices to conduct structural audits. A team from each of the eight wards has commenced a detailed survey to determine the structural stability of the buildings and authorised to get those deemed dangerous to be vacated with immediate effect.

“Just like the building that collapsed at Shahbaz [village], there are many more such structures within various gaothan belts of the city where buildings are constructed and occupied without any Commencement Certificate and Occupancy Certificate, respectively,” said a senior NMMC official. “Ward officers have been instructed to identify such structures for initiating further actions. Likewise, structures that seem dangerous have to undergo a structural audit.”

A resident of Shahbaz village has alleged that the developer, Mahesh Khumbar, is known for undertaking illegal construction in the area. “There are at least five more illegal buildings constructed in a similar manner in the same village, and officials have turned a blind eye for years against such irregularity. In fact, the developer is known for procuring plots forcefully from owners to construct such illegal buildings,” said the person, who requested anonymity.

HT tried contacting Khumbar via call and message, but his phone was switched off.