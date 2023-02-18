NMMT presents 536.7-cr budget, plans to add 15 EV buses to its fleet

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) on Saturday presented a budget of ₹536.66 crore estimated income along with the opening balance of ₹536.56 crore expenditure leaving a surplus of ₹9.49 lakh.

The transport body has planned to add environment-friendly buses to its fleet and develop commercial complexes on land available to help it earn additional revenue. It will receive a grant of ₹264 crore from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

“While there are 567 buses in NMMT kitty, in the coming year, 15 new electric buses and 10 double-decker buses will be purchased,” Yogesh Kaduskar, NMMT general manager, who submitted the budget to NMMC, said.

To help increase non-transport revenue and to make it financially feasible, the NMMT has proposed the commercial development of Kopar Khairane and Belapur bus terminus, which will be completed in the coming year.

“Our stress will be to make maximum use of environment-friendly fuel to provide environment-friendly bus service. We are aiming at increasing the number of passengers to increase our revenue and to cut down on our fuel cost,” said Kaduskar.

Speaking on the functioning of the transport body, he said that they are providing services on 75 various routes to the residents. The NMMT has set up charging stations at 20 locations. The use of the modern ITMS system has enabled them to provide passenger-friendly, trustworthy and efficient service.

Meanwhile, NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “To reduce the use of diesel, on weekends, we run electric buses instead of diesel-run buses from Asudgaon depot. This saves around 3,500 litres of fuel and also saves around ₹80 lakh as the buses given on Gross Cost Contract basis to private contractors are used.”

They have also reduced the fare of the Volvo and electric buses by 45% making them even more economical for passengers, he said, adding, “By introducing modern technology, we are making sure that the passenger is the king and gets the best of services.”