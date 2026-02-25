No astroturf to be laid on Colaba Back Garden, says Narwekar

MUMBAI: Putting to rest fears of sports enthusiasts and regular football players of plans of an astroturf being installed at the Colaba Back Garden, which could shrink the existing playing field and eventually restrict public access, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday announced that the ground’s mud surface will remain unaltered. He also clarified that the size of the playground will not be reduced. Rahul Narwekar (ANI)

The recreation ground, formally called the Sabina Chandrashekhar Memorial Municipal Garden and Playground, is considered the only full-sized natural football field available to youth in the area. Over the years, it has produced players who have represented the country at national and international levels.

The announcement follows sustained protests by local sports enthusiasts against the installation of the astroturf and a redesign of the space which they felt would alter the character of one of south Mumbai’s most-used open grounds. Football players had expressed apprehension that a change in surface and a possible reduction in area would affect training sessions, local tournaments and daily practice routines.

“There will be no reduction in the size of the playground. It will continue to be available for sports activities in its current form,” Narwekar clarified. However, emphasising on the need to preserve the ground while upgrading amenities, he added, “I visited this ground earlier to assess what kind of improvements can be made. Many players feel that the mud court must remain instead of an astroturf being put. But after consulting with experts, we believe floodlights can be installed, toilets built and changing rooms provided.”

He added that to make the ground more suitable for play, “the ground’s surface will be properly levelled”.

Colaba Back Garden serves as a key recreational space for residents, school students and amateur sports groups. It has hosted football matches, cricket practice sessions and community sporting events over the years.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took it upon itself to revive the ageing space on March 27, 2025, said Makarand Narwekar, BJP corporator from Colaba-Cuffe Parade, and a masterplan has been drawn up to make the ground more usable by transforming it into a safe, accessible and vibrant community hub.

“The proposed design includes a walking and jogging track, basketball courts at either end, a dedicated kids’ play area, landscaped zones and seating areas,” said Narwekar.

The project will be rolled out in coordination with the local Garden, Sports and Recreation Society and supported by Capri Sports Foundation, which manages professional sport teams across India and creates pathways that connect elite sport with grassroots access, particularly in women’s sport, along with St+art Foundation for Art and Culture, an NGO that makes art accessible at public spaces, and the Fort Convent Alumni Association.

Narwekar added that the redesign will make the space inclusive and sustainable, with clearly defined zones for informal sport, recreation and community gatherings. “Existing turf areas will be retained and integrated into the new plan, while paths to walk and green buffers will be strengthened,” he added.