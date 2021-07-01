'No differences in their friendship': Congress backs Shiv Sena over Uddhav Thackeray’s solo meeting with PM Modi

Congress cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Aslam Shaikh, backed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comments on a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shaikh insisted that in spite of not being in an alliance together, Thackeray and PM Modi continue to be good friends.

"I do not understand what is wrong with this comment. Why does the media always speak like this in all non-BJP states? If a chief minister has a good relationship with the Prime Minister, then there is nothing wrong with it,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Shaikh

“The chief minister had 20 years of alliance with the BJP. They may be separate today but there are no differences in their friendship," Shaikh further said while interacting with the reporters on Wednesday.

Raut had defended Thackeray’s meeting with the Prime Minister, which took place on June 8 at the latter’s official residence, stating that they meet to discuss the "prevailing political situation".

"Two big leaders of the alliance - the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government - met," Raut had told reporters, adding that it is no way an indication of a thawing relationship between the Sena and its erstwhile coalition partner.

Both Raut and Shaikh emphasised on the good relation the Prime Minister and chief minister has always shared, insisting it would lead to more development of the state.

"All would want that they should have good relations with the Prime Minister to have better coordination with the Centre for the development of the state. Our ideology could be different politically but it does not mean we cannot have good relations personally," added Shaikh.