No entry in Mantralaya with more than 10k cash

Mumbai: While preparing to restructure the security arrangements and process of visitors in Mantralaya, the state government has planned to construct a visitor’s plaza with modern technology and has issued an order stating that there will be no entry for visitors in Mantralaya carrying more than ₹10,000 cash, among other things. The home department led by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday issued a 30-point order containing various measures to be undertaken to upgrade the security and restrict unnecessary crowds in Mantralaya. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

The home department led by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday issued a 30-point order containing various measures to be undertaken to upgrade the security and restrict unnecessary crowds in Mantralaya. “There will be no entry to visitors having more than ₹10,000 cash in Mantralaya. If someone has more cash than ₹10,000, they will have to deposit it in the locker. The lockers will be provided in visitors plaza and till then the available lockers will be used for it,” states point number 23 in the order. Technical support from the National Informatic Centre (NIC) will be taken for implementing various security systems like online passes, list of night staff, etc.

A state-of-the-art visitors’ plaza will be constructed at a garden gate with a pass counter, waiting room for visitors, baggage locker for visitors, and scanner. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to submit the design of it in one month. According to the new system, visitors’ passes will be issued for the specific department or floor and visitors will not be allowed to go anywhere else. To restrict the movement of such visitors, flip barriers will be installed on each floor.

To control the entry of people coming with MLAs or ministers pre-planned timing slots will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter without a pass. In the future, an online pass booking service will be activated too.

Joint CP traffic Mumbai has been asked to take control of parking space near Mantralaya at Garden Gate, Sachivalaya Gymkhana, and Inox building and the parking area behind Inox within one month. BMC has been asked to take necessary measures to restrict the entry of stray dogs, cats, and other animals in Mantralaya. DCP Mantralaya security has been asked to set up the security check at the newly constructed Metro subway. Besides that, various measures will be undertaken for arrangements of an ambulance, cycle stand, control-room, etc.

