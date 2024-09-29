No exceptions or reconsideration, transfer officials by Monday, ECI tells state government

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that there would be no reconsideration and exception when it came to the transfer of officials who had completed three years in office or were appointed in their home districts. Chief election officer Rajiv Kumar said they were expecting the transfer process to be completed by Monday, in a way setting a deadline for chief secretary Sujata Saunik and state DGP Rashmi Shukla to comply with the directives. Mumbai, India - Sept. 28, 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Gyanesh Kumar(L) and Sukbhir Singh Sandhu(R) interacts with media during press conference at Hotel Trident in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The directive was reiterated to ensure a level playing field for the forthcoming assembly elections. The ECI has also planned a series of other measures, including improved facilities for voters and an eagle eye on attempts by candidates to bribe them. Additionally, the distribution of Form 17C to the polling agents of the candidates will be done on the same day the polling is over, and fake posts on social media will be dealt with sternly.

On the subject of the transfers, the ECI had questioned the chief secretary and DGP on why the circular issued by it in January ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was not complied with in letter and spirit. “We have now given clear instructions to transfer all those who have completed three years in office and are posted in their home districts, irrespective of the departments. The chief secretary and DGP have been instructed to clear all the desired transfers in the next two to three days,” said chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. “There cannot be an exception and we are also not reconsidering anything, therefore everyone will have to be transferred. We have also asked for clarifications from the chief secretary and DGP (regarding the delay in completing the transfer process).”

In response, Saunik said that the transfers in just three to four departments were yet to be done and the compliance report would be submitted by Monday at the latest. “A report related to the other departments has already been sent on Thursday,” she said. DGP Rashmi Shukla said the transfer of a few police officers of the rank of inspector were yet to be completed for want of proper replacements for them, and argued that haphazard transfers such as these lead to strictures from the administrative tribunal.

A 15-member delegation of the ECI led by the chief election commissioner was on a three-day Maharashtra tour to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming state assembly polls. The ECI met representatives of political parties, the chief secretary, DGP and secretaries of departments related to the conducting of elections.

The ECI also stressed that in the upcoming state assembly elections, Form 17C would be given to the polling agents of the candidates on the same day that the polling was over. The form is important, as it ascertains the number of votes polled at a booth. During the Lok Sabha elections, there were allegations that opposition candidates were not given 17C forms, which cast suspicions on the election process.

Kumar also insisted that the misuse of social media was a problem for them and the police had been directed to deal with offenders with an iron hand. “The social media menace is another big problem,” he said. “All the senior police officials have been told to take stern action against fake, deep fake and mysterious posts.”

Poll arrangements

During the Lok Sabha elections, there were long queues, and voters had to face a lot of inconvenience, for which the ECI faced much criticism. Given this background, the ECI has announced several arrangements at poll booths. “We have decided to provide facilities such as drinking water, wheelchairs for senior citizens, a ramp to use them and signage for crowd management,” said Kumar. “Wherever there is a long queue, seats and benches will be made available so that voters won’t have to face much inconvenience.”

To deal with the challenge of inducements from candidates, around 320 check posts have been set up covering the borders of all six states that abut Maharashtra. “We have issued directions to keep a vigil on ambulances and ATM vans that can be used for taking cash from one place to another,” said Kumar. “In a meeting with all the banks, we have also asked them to keep an eye out to catch any attempt to distribute money online to voters.”

Graphic

The state will have a total of 1,00,186 polling stations, of which 42,585 will be in urban areas and 57,601 in rural areas. All will be monitored by CCTV. Among these, 350 booths will be managed by young officials, 388 by women and 299 by persons with disabilities. Webcasting at 50,093 polling booths will also be done for the first time.