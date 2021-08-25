No FIR yet in Thane’s missing Covid vaccine doses case

Ten days after vials containing at least 40 doses of a Covid vaccine-- missing from a vaccination center in Maharashtra’s Thane district-- were found at a hair transplant clinic, no case has been registered against those suspected to be involved in the matter, officials said.

On August 14, some Mumbra residents complained that Covid vaccine doses were missing from the vaccination center situated near Kausa stadium. A day later on August 15, some Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials found 40 vaccine doses at a local hair transplant clinic. The clinic was sealed immediately and the civic body said it had begun an investigation into the incident.

A week ago, Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske instructed TMC officials to register a complaint against concerned officials and the hair transplant clinic where the vials were found. However, the police and civic officials are busy in a blame game.

The police said they are awaiting certain clarifications from the municipality.

“The day after a complaint was given by the TMC we sent a letter with some questions regarding the incident to TMC; however we have not received any reply from them yet. We need to understand what ensued at the vaccination center and when the civic officials reached the clinic to seize the vaccine vials. This will help in our investigation,” Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector of Mumbra police station, said.

Thane mayor Mhaske claimed they were still “in talks” with the police over the issue.

“We are in talks with the Mumbra police regarding the incident and shall find out about the delay in filing an FIR by the TMC,” Mhaske said.