Jalna: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday halted the appointment of Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, within the party amid criticisms from the opposition in Maharashtra. No party post to accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case: Shiv Sena

Pangarkar joined the party on Saturday in the presence of Sena leader Arjun Khotkar. He was nominated as the chief of the Jalna assembly poll campaign, Khotkar said.

A statement issued by Shiv Sena on Sunday confirmed that Pangarkar’s appointment in Jalna district was stayed. “Following the directives of Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, the appointment of Shrikant Pangarkar on any of the positions in Jalna, has been stayed,” states the order issued by the party secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary on Sunday.

Pangarkar was arrested in August 2018 for his alleged links in the 2017 murder of Lankesh. The Karnataka high court granted him and three others bail in September 2024.

His appointment in the Shiv Sena drew criticisms from the opposition in Maharashtra.

Baramati MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule slammed the ruling Mahayuti for “welcoming” the accused with “open arms”. “This government has zero respect for justice—protecting criminals while trampling on the rule of law,” she said in a post on X. “Maharashtra deserves better than this #khokesarkar, compromised leadership! #GauriLankesh.”

The move to appoint Pangarkar’s comes days after two accused in the case received a warm reception from pro-Hindu organisations upon their return after being released on bail.Parashuram Waghmore, the alleged shooter in the case, and Manohar Yadave were greeted with shawls, garlands and public honours. A Bengaluru court granted them bail earlier this month.

Gauri Lankesh was killed by two bike-borne shooters outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.